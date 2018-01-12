Hyderabad pockets inter-district basketball title

Led by Chandrahas, who netted in 22 points, Hyderabad outplayed the RR team in all departments. Chandrahas was well supported by Ganesh Patel, Muthu and Pruthvi.

By Author   |   Sports Bureau   |   Published: 12th Jan 2018   6:32 pm Updated: 12th Jan 2018   6:41 pm
Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad had the measure of Ranga Reddy district 89-58 to clinch the men’s title in the fourth Telangana Senior inter-district basketball championship that was held at Khammam. The winners led 48-22 at half-time.

Nikhil and Basanth played a valiant game for the losers. They both scored 18 points each.

Results (final): Hyderabad89 (Chandrahas 22, Ganesh Patel 18, Muthu 14, Pruthvi 15) bt Ranga Reddy 61(Nikhil 18, Basanth 18,Bhasha 10, Pruthvi Babu 10)

 

 


