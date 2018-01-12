Hyderabad pockets inter-district basketball title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:32 pm 6:41 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad had the measure of Ranga Reddy district 89-58 to clinch the men’s title in the fourth Telangana Senior inter-district basketball championship that was held at Khammam. The winners led 48-22 at half-time.

Led by Chandrahas, who netted in 22 points, Hyderabad outplayed the RR team in all departments. Chandrahas was well supported by Ganesh Patel, Muthu and Pruthvi.

Nikhil and Basanth played a valiant game for the losers. They both scored 18 points each.

Results (final): Hyderabad89 (Chandrahas 22, Ganesh Patel 18, Muthu 14, Pruthvi 15) bt Ranga Reddy 61(Nikhil 18, Basanth 18,Bhasha 10, Pruthvi Babu 10)