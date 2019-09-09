Hyderabad police alert during Ganesh immersion

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: In the wake of inputs related to a likely terror attack in South India, the State police are taking adequate security measures for the peaceful conduct of the immersion of Ganesh idols in Tank Bund here on September 12.

“As far as inputs are concerned, we don’t have any specific information so far. In general, we are keeping an alert in the State for the last few weeks after abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jitender said when asked about reports on the Army receiving inputs about a likely terror attack in South India.

He said the police were watchful and adequate security measures were in place in the State.

On security arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols, he said whenever such big events were organized, additional forces would be deployed to ensure such events were conducted peacefully.