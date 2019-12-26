Hyderabad: Police arrests 42 in hookah parlour raid

By | Published: 9:42 am 9:45 am

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team raided a hookah parlour at Chandrayangutta and caught 42 persons on Wednesday night. The police seized hookah pots, pipes and other material from the place.

Acting on a tip off, a team led by sub inspector Mohd Taqiuddin raided Al Nahdi Swimming Pool and Hookan parlour located at Bandlaguda and found the management violating rules.

The police caught 42 persons mostly youngsters. The manager Irfan Jabri and organizer Ahmed Nahdi went absconding following the raid.

Those caught were handed over to Chandrayangutta police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter