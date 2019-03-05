Hyderabad police arrests conman

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Central Crime Station police arrested Venkat Dheeraj Rahul Pochampally alias Rahul, a businessman from Malkajgiri on charges of cheating people to the tune of Rs 75 lakh on the pretext of providing Data Entry Projects here on Tuesday.

According to the CCS officials, Rahul along with his associates collected between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh and provided Login ID and Password for data entry work from gullible persons in December 2016. However, they realised they were cheated as the projects did not come their way. Based on a complaint, the CCS police booked a case and arrested Rahul at Malkajgiri. He was produced before the court which further remanded him in judicial custody.