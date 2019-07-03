Hyderabad: Police avert attempt to sell baby

By | Published: 1:27 am

Hyderabad: The Manchal Police averted the attempt of a couple to sell their newly born baby girl and arrested six persons including the couple at Yellamma Thanda here on Wednesday.

The couple identified as S Saritha and S Srinu, residents of Yellamma Thanda, was given birth to a baby girl two months ago as their fourth girl child.

According to Manchal police, the couple, working as labourers at construction sites were earning a meagre living and faced financial constraints. With Saritha giving birth to a daughter again, in a bid to earn money, the couple decided to sell the newly born.

A mediator identified S Mary was pitched in and assured them of finding prospective person for the baby. She came into contact with Alivelu, a mediator to G Srinu and G Manisha, a couple from the same mandal, police said.

Following a tip-off, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) with the help of local police averted their attempt to sell the baby.

“Both mediators worked out an agreement between both the couples and had planned to arrange formalities. We received a tip-off and caught them from their houses,” police said.

The child was handed over to the Shishu Vihar authorities and the suspects were sent to judicial remand at the Central Prison in Cherlapally.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .