Hyderabad police beef up surveillance

Hyderabad: Ramzan season is here and so is the famed shopping in the crowded streets of the old city, specially around Charminar and stretching up to Madina building.

This is also the time of the year when the entire area teems with those shopping from apparel to footwear and accessories to utensils. And the shopping pitch gets escalated close to the festival and goes on round-the-clock.

On the other hand, the season is also a boon for many pick-pocket and attention diversion gangs, chain-snatchers and petty thieves. The usual complaints police receive during the shopping season relate to stealing goods, gold chains and other valuables from the shoppers and visitors.

Some of the stretches in the old city that turn busy with shopping during the season, include Madina, Patthargatti, Patel Market, Gulzar Houz and Laad Bazaar, which are popularly known for garments, textiles, footwear, jewellery, pearls, bangles, attar (perfume) and crockery.

The city police have geared up to curb these offenders and special teams from the South Zone and policemen in ‘mufti’ have been stationed at all vulnerable spots, keeping in view prior experiences. Officials said there were no major cases reported until now this season. There has been no major cases of pick-pocketing or attention diversion so far, they say.

Speaking about the security arrangements, B Anjaiah, ACP, Charminar division said this year too adequate security arrangements were in place the movement of offenders and criminals were being monitored.

“Right now, we are providing security with the sub-divisional force consisting of eight crime teams, which move in mufti. Special teams from the Central Crime Station and SHE teams are also to join,” he said.

The police teams this week arrested a woman while she was attempting to flick valuables from shoppers in Charminar. “She was caught by the shadow team who suspected her movements. When her fingerprint was collected and verified, it was found that she was involved in a similar offence earlier. Cash of Rs 2,000 was also recovered from her,” the ACP said.

Some gangs also use women and children for the task and the interstate gangs from other places, including from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh come to the city during this time.

The police have set up public address systems and flexes of old offenders at all vulnerable spots to alert citizens.

Surveillance cameras have been installed in the vicinities of Charminar and all the shops along the route too have been advised to install the cameras.