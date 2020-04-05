Hyderabad Police brave odds in the hour of crisis

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Holding out against rains, floods, the scorching sun and even stones and bombs pelted by rioters are nothing new to them. But when a killer virus is on the prowl, one that can attack from anywhere without warning, that requires an entirely different mindset and courage. Each of those men and women in khaki on the streets of Hyderabad are not only waging a war against the coronavirus, but within themselves too.

The basic job, preventing people from venturing out of their homes without proper reason, might sound easy. But in the city, as we have been seeing since March 24 when the lockdown was announced, there are many who cannot resist the urge to roam around, and are going around without valid reason defying constant warning from the police and authorities.

Also read Compassion knows no bounds for these Telangana women

The circumstance has led to a variety of situation, some which drawn sharp criticism for the manner in which some cops handled lockdown violators, but the police are leaving no stone unturned in implementing the lockdown completely.

Putting up barricades and checking motorists moving around on the roads without any reason, they are ensuring that people stay at home. Despite heated arguments with some motorists for not allowing them to travel, the police are handling the situation carefully.

On the other hand, the family members of police personnel are a worried lot about the risk the police personnel are taking by staying out without adequate protection, other than the normal masks, to deal with the virus.

‘Take care’ is the only advice the family members of police personnel can give, and which is what they are giving to them before they leave the house every day.

“It is becoming difficult for us to convince our family members every day. But it is a crisis situation, and we cannot stay away from our duty,” says constable Ch Ramakrishna, a resident of Dhamaiguda.

Realising that it would be difficult to handle the situation emotionally, a majority of personnel have sent their families to their native places. Telangana State Police Officers Association president Y Gopi Reddy says the families were worried but there was no other option other than attending to duty. “We have to rise to the occasion when the situation demands,” he said.

The crucial aspect that gives much relief to the staff is that the department is providing food sachets, sanitizers, masks and other equipment to cope with the situation. A roster was prepared to ensure that there should not be any burden on the staff who can work on shift basis from 6 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 10 pm and 10 pm to 7 am every day.

The department has also provided the facility to do duty either at the police station or any other office work to those who are facing health problems or are 55 years or above.

People show solidarity

The police, who are usually at the receiving end for being quite ‘rough’, are receiving appreciation these days for successfully implementing the lockdown. On noticing the problems being faced by police personnel at important intersections and other arterial routes, many donors are helping them by supplying masks, water bottles, buttermilk sachets, soft drinks and food packets.

Apart from NGOs, individuals are travelling on their vehicles and distributing these materials. As the police department is providing masks and food to the staff on duty, a majority of police personnel were in turn handing over the food received from donors to the migrant labourers.

On Saturday, a few donors distributed food items to the police at Rasoolpura, Punjagutta, Himayathnagar and Begum Bazaar among other areas in gratitude to their service round-the-clock.

“We are only expressing our solidarity with the police during the hour of crisis by distributing water bottles,” businessman Nirmal Kumar said. On their part, police officials also distributed food to poor people especially migrant labourers at several places on Saturday. They supplied food to 300 people at the upcoming Integrated Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .