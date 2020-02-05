Hyderabad: Police bust betting racket, 5 arrested

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Five persons were caught by the city police for allegedly organising betting on horse races at Kharkhana. Police seized Rs 81,000, a television, 20 mobile phones and other electronic gadgets from them. Acting on a tip off, the team caught D Ajith Kumar (48), Yogesh Jumar (35), Mirza Hidayathullah (42), M Ravinder (34) and Raj Kumar Singh (52). The five had taken a house on rent in Kharkhana and were organising betting on horse races held in various cities across India with the help of brokers.

They were accepting the bets through WhatsApp and money through Google Pay, DCP Task Force P Radha Kishan Rao said. On a tip off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) raided the house and caught them. The five persons were handed over to Karkhana police for further investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.