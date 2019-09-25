Hyderabad: Police cautions against mobile wallets

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana police on Wednesday asked people to be more cautious while doing cash transactions through Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay and other mobile wallets.

The police advised the people not to download links sent by unauthorized persons and do not link them with bank accounts as chances of cyber fraudsters swindling money from the accounts were more.

It was always advisable to do transactions only after knowing about the mobile wallets thoroughly, the police said.

