Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar meets Hindu leaders

By | Published: 3:51 pm 3:58 pm

Hyderabad: With an aim to ensure peace in the wake of Supreme Court judgement in the Ram Janma Bhoomi Babri Masjid case to be delivered this month, the city police held a meeting with representatives of Hindu religious groups and political parties.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar chaired the meeting which was attended by leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP Mahila Morcha, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Hindu Vahini.

The Commissioner appealed to the leaders to cooperate with the police so that peace prevails across the city. He said any issues pertaining to law and order can be brought to his notice immediately so that preventive action can be taken up.

