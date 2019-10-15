Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force gets tech savvy

By | Published: 12:52 am 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force, the strong arm of the City Police, is now getting more tech savvy. Known for solving several sensational crimes reported in the city, this police unit which directly functions under City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar is now getting a technical team of its own.

The team will be headed by an Inspector rank official and will offer technical assistance to the five teams – East, West, North, South and Central – of the Task Force.

“The tech team will help the teams working on the field with necessary technical inputs while investigating cases. It will be more of a back-end support team,” S Chaitanya Kumar, Additional DCP (Task Force) said.

The necessity for forming the technical team within the Task Force was felt taking into account the possibility of detecting crimes using technology.

“Criminals are now using mobile phones for planning and executing a majority of crimes. So, to prevent any crime, we need to focus on their communication pattern too. Apart from conventional methods, we will use technology to prevent and detect crimes,” he said.

Officials said the Task Force, apart from its conventional informer network, was also making use of Call Data Records (CDR) of identified criminals or suspects to monitor their activities.

“Analysing the CDR is a tough task and we also analyse thousands of phone calls to zero in on the culprits in some cases. Also, data from certain mobile-based applications have to be collected during the probe of sensational cases,” a Task Force official said.

This team will be in addition to the existing technical team that helps all the wings of the City Police in general.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter