Hyderabad Police constable arrested for sexual assault of minor

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Hyderabad: A constable working for the Hyderabad City Police has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child.

The incident reportedly happened two months ago and the family of the victim approached the police on Thursday. According to her relatives, the victim was alone in her house when the suspect, identified as VS Umesh, lured the child to his house and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The suspect was living in the first floor of the building in which the victim and her family lived.

“The child’s family lodged a complaint with us on Thursday and we have booked a case and are taking up investigation. The victim along with her parent was sent to the Bharosa Centre for recording her statement as per procedure,” said C Anjaiah, Station House Officer, Bowenpally, adding that the suspect was taken into custody.

None is above law. We had to arrest a Constable of Ramgopalpet who molested a girl. He is being sent to jail. I feel ashamed that there are such black sheeps in our department. DO HELP US IMPROVE. Your feedback at 9490616555 will be our strength and guidance. — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) June 25, 2020

