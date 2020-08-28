Hyderabad: Police constable dies in motorbike crash

The cop, identified as Srisailam (30), Police Constable -7809, working as a writer in the E-Cops wing of the police station was proceeding from Shabad towards Chevella on his motorcycle when the mishap occurred.

Hyderabad: A police constable working at the Shabad police station in Ranga Reddy district died after his motorcycle crashed into a truck from behind here on Friday.

The cop, identified as Srisailam (30), Police Constable -7809, working as a writer in the E-Cops wing of the police station was proceeding from Shabad towards Chevella on his motorcycle when the mishap occurred.

According to the police, when Srisailam reached the Harijan basthi near Shabad cross roads, the driver of the truck, which was also proceeding from Shabad towards Chevella, suddenly applied brakes.

“Due to the sudden brakes, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the truck rolled over several times before stopping. The victim who was just behind the truck crashed into the truck from behind,” police said.

The other motorists who were passing by found him injured and immediately rushed to his rescue. They informed the Shabad police, who were taking him to hospital in the police vehicle when he died.

The Shabad police booked a case for negligence causing death and are investigating. The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

