Hyderabad Police constable goes missing

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: A head constable attached to the Jeedimetla police station, T Sangappa, has been reported missing since Tuesday.

According to Balanagar Inspector B Kishan Kumar, Sangappa, who lived with his family at the Police Quarters in Navajeevan Nagar, was on leave for nearly 10 days on account of a health issue. He had applied for leave for two days but was absent from work for the past 10 days.

On Wednesday, Sangappa’s wife, Nirmala, lodged a complaint with the police stating that her husband was missing. He left home around 10.30 am on Tuesday and had not returned yet and his mobile phone was switched off, she said.

Balanagar police have booked a missing person case and a search is on.