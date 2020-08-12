Hyderabad: Police constable succumbs to Covid-19

Hyderabad: A constable working at the Saidabad police station passed away while under treatment for Covid-19 on Tuesday night.
Sandiri Sherish (46), working at Saidabad police station, had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 3 and was admitted to Yashoda Hospital at Malakpet. On Tuesday around 3 pm, he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further treatment where he passed away in the night.
Senior police officials conveyer their condolences to the bereaved family.
