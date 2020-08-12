Hyderabad: Police constable succumbs to Covid-19

By | Published: 11:37 am

Hyderabad: A constable working at the Saidabad police station passed away while under treatment for Covid-19 on Tuesday night.

Sandiri Sherish (46), working at Saidabad police station, had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 3 and was admitted to Yashoda Hospital at Malakpet. On Tuesday around 3 pm, he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further treatment where he passed away in the night.

Senior police officials conveyer their condolences to the bereaved family.

m Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .