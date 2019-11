By | Published: 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were detained by the Rajendranagar police for questioning in connection with the murder of a businessman on Saturday night.

Mohd Feroz, 22, a businessman from Suleiman Nagar was stabbed to death over a trivial issue at Chintalmet, allegedly by Naseem Lala and Sarwar on Saturday night. The murder was fallout of an argument between the suspects and Feroz during a marriage function in Chintalmet. The police are questioning Naseem and Sarwar to ascertain their role in murder.