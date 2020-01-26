Hyderabad police detains Chandrasekhar Azad, releases him later

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: Bheem Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad who came to the city to participate in anti-CAA, NPR and NRC meetings, was detained by the police on Sunday afternoon. He was released later in the evening.

Azad had come to the city to participate in a series of protest meetings against CAA, NPR and NRC scheduled on Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, around noon, a police team took him into custody from a hotel at Mallepally and shifted him to Bolaram police station.

Azad was scheduled to address a meeting at Crystal Garden function hall at Mehdipatnam organised by the All India Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front on Sunday at 3 pm. Activists and Dalit organisations condemned the detention of Azad by the city police.

Several persons who had come to the venue were bundled into police vans and shifted to other police stations. The police had rejected the permission for the program at Crystal Garden and ACP Asifnagar, R G Siva Maruthi said the event did not have any permission and the organisers were informed about it.

Meanwhile, the police foiled an attempt by the Univeristy of Hyderabad students to take out a rally from the campus. Scores of policemen were deployed and the main gate of the university was closed as the students did not have permission for the rally. A few students were detained by the police and later let off.

At Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), the students took out a rally within the campus and protested against the CAA, NRC and NPR. The students of Nizamia Government Tibbi College at Charminar also continued with their protests.

