Hyderabad police detains ten youngsters at Ek Khana Masjid

By | Published: 2:38 pm

Hyderabad: At least ten youngsters were detained by the city police when they tried to offer prayers at Ek Khana Masjid disputed site on Sunday afternoon.

Tension in the area escalated when a group of youth from the Jama Masjid Amberpet after offering prayers came on to the road and started raising slogans. The police initially tried to pacify them and asked them to disperse.

However, as the youth continued shouting slogans and tried to march towards the site, the Commissioner’s Task Force teams bundled them into waiting police van and shifted them to an undisclosed location.

Security was beefed since morning in Amberpet area following a call by Darsgah Jihad o Shahadat to offer afternoon prayers at the Ek Khana Masjid. Activists of the Darsgah Jihad o Shahadat and Wahadat –e-Islami, President Maulana Naseeruddin were taken into preventive custody by the police in the morning.

Meanwhile the top brass of the city police are camping in the area monitoring the situation. The police have intensified patrolling in the area to prevent any trouble.