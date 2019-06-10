Hyderabad police detains truck carrying eight tones of silver in Bowenpally

By | Published: 12:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police on Sunday night detained a truck container carrying huge quantity of silver.

According to the police, the truck was bound for Chennai from Mumbai. The police who were conducting vehicle checking on Sunday night stopped the container and noticed huge quantity of silver kept in trunks and shifted the vehicle to the police station. It is learnt, that there the container has around eight tones of silver.

The police are examining the documents presented by some persons who claimed to have imported the metal from London. It is likely the police will release the container if the owners produce necessary documents.

