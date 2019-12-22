Hyderabad police directive for safe New Year celebrations

By | Published: 12:33 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad and Rachakonda police have issued guidelines to citizens and event organisers requesting them to celebrate a safe New Year devoid of any untoward incidents. While the police do not want to interfere in the festivities, citizens should follow guidelines and take proper safety measures, they said.

Prior police permission duly applying with all relevant details must be taken before organising any event. The organisers have to ensure that adequate surveillance cameras with recording facility are installed at all entry, exit, parking and public gathering points. They should not allow any kind of firearms to the events and each one should be scrutinised. Tickets or passes to the event more than the venue capacity should not be issued. Any deviation leading to law and order issues will lead to legal action.

Rachakonda police said last year’s measures had resulted in ‘Zero Deaths’ in road accidents, which was unprecedented, Issuing guidelines to organisers for conducting New Year parties, police said admission should be only through invitation. The maximum number of persons to be allowed into the venue should be declared by the organisers at the time of obtaining permission.

Alcohol selling and consumption in the venue has to be as per the prevailing excise laws in the State and not be sold beyond the prescribed timings. Minors should not be served liquor and any deviation will attract legal action. There should be no usage of firework in and around the venue.

