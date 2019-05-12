Hyderabad police foils DJS bid for gathering in Amberpet

By | Published: 10:36 am 10:54 am

Hyderabad: The city police took into custody members of Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahdat early on Sunday in a bid to foil their programme of offering prayers at Ek Khana Masjid in Amberpet.

The activists include DJS chief Abdul Majid, Salahuddin Affan and others. The secretary of DJS had posted a message in social media asking Muslim scholars, leaders and community to join in for prayers at the Ek Khana Masjid on Sunday afternoon.

Following the message Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar had warned of severe action against persons who will be “creating trouble” in the area.

The GHMC authorities as part of the road widening had allegedly demolished a structure which according to the TS Wakf Board Gazette is Ek Khana Masjid. The issue resulted in tension in Amberpet on last Sunday with eight persons getting injured in stone pelting between two groups.

Meanwhile police have heightened security in and around Amberpet in view of the programme. Teams of the Commissioner’s Task Force, Armed Reserve and City police personnel are deployed to ensure peace. Patrolling has been intensified in the localities surrounding the Amberpet to prevent any gathering.

