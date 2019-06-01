Hyderabad Police get nod to attach 30 properties of Nowhera

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The State government has accorded permission to the City Police to attach 30 properties owned by Heera Group of Companies founder Nowhera Shaik.

These properties, worth more than Rs 400 crore, are in Kerala, New Delhi and Maharashtra. These include a five-star hotel in Kochi, a house in New Delhi, 20 flats in Pune and commercial complexes in Thane, Bandar, Kurla and Mumbai.

In all, the Detective Department (DD), which is investigating the case, has identified 80 properties owned by Shaik. The total worth of these properties would be around Rs 1,500 crore. In the first phase, the police got permission to attach 30 properties in Kerala, New Delhi and Maharashtra. Presently, Shaik and her trusted aides, Molly Thomas and Biju Thomas, are lodged in the Chanchalguda prison. The three were arrested by the CCS police in connection with the fraud committed in the name of Ponzi schemes.

A few days ago, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took Shaik and her aides into its custody to extract more information from them on accounts of suspicious persons who had links with foreign countries. A petition was also filed in court to secure an absolute order to get approval.

With the consent of the court, the properties would be sold and the revenue generated from the sale of properties would be disbursed among depositors, an official said. A request would also be made to sub-registrars concerned in Kochi, New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune asking them not to do any transactions on the properties that have been attached.

Since the beginning of the case, the police have been sharing information with investigating agencies such as ED and Income Tax to know about transactions carried out by Shaik in the country and abroad. More than 240 bank accounts related to Shaik and her companies and directors were so far identified across India. On verification, only Rs 25 crore was found in the accounts and the same was frozen under Section 102 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc).

This apart, several foreign bank accounts of Shaik were also found during investigation. Investigators found that Shaik established 15 companies under the Heera Group, some of which were shell companies. In all, seven cases in Telangana, three each in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, one case in Kerala and eight cases in Maharashtra and other States are pending against her.

