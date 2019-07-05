Hyderabad Police get Radiation Survey instruments

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has been selected by the National Disaster Management Authority, New Delhi for implementing the ‘Mobile Radiation Detection System’. The city is among 56 other cities across the country selected for the pilot project in which police are the first responders.

Under this project, Hyderabad city police has been equipped with radiation instruments and radiation ‘Go-No-Go’ instruments.

As the system involves handling of special instruments and training police personnel, a two day workshop on the subject will be organised on Friday and Saturday to the constable officers from patrol cars.

Officials said the MRDS course aims to build capabilities in discharging day to day function by imparting required knowledge and skills in dealing with radiological emergencies. The equipment such as detector that is installed in the patrol cars will detect the readings of radioactive material in the environment.

Hyderabad has been provided with two Portable Radiation Survey meter, ten Digital (Pocket) Dosimeter and Go-No-Go Radiation Survey instruments.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter