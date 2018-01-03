Hyderabad Police gets Technology Fusion Centre

By | Published: 1:31 pm 2:25 pm

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the Technology Fusion Centre at Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate here.

“The centre helps access to a wide variety of structured and unstructured data from various sources such as city wide surveillance cameras, road accidents, dial 100,hawk eye, patrol vehicle tracking data, etc,” the DGP said.

This is to improve response time through aggregation, analysis and dissemination of information to the field officers, he added.

The Technology Fusion Centre consists of several functional blocks that provide essential technology solutions towards protecting communities and enhancing public safety.

The miniature command control setup here also includes a video surveillance command centre, traffic command centre, etc.

The centre will be shifted to the Main Command Control Room at Banjara Hills once it becomes operational.

Reddy said such miniature command control centres will be setup in all districts across the state, which will further be connected to the Command Control Room in Hyderabad.