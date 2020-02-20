Hyderabad Police grants permission for two groups to organise Anti-CAA protest

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have granted permission for two groups to organise an Anti-CAA protest-related programme in the city.

The permission was granted following an application filed by the representatives of the ‘All India Majlis-e-Inquilab-e- Millat’ and Raza-e-Illahi Foundation to the City Police last week.

The All India Majlis-e-Inquilab-e- Millat will be organising a ‘relay hunger strike’ at Moghalpura on Thursday from 11 am. The Raza-e-Illahi foundation was given permission to hold an ‘Inquilabi Mushaira’ (revolutionary poetry session) on Monday between 6 pm and 9 pm at the Quli Qutb Shah Stadium. Noted poets from across the country are expected to participate in the programme.

