Hyderabad Police Hackathon launched

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police along with the Telangana Innovation Ecosystem is hosting a 36-hour long Police Hackathon at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium in Yousufguda here on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali in the presence of Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Shikha Goel and representatives of WE Hub, Telangana.

The event is open for all technical college students, startups and corporates. The team building the most innovative ideas will be rewarded with Rs 1 lakh apart from winning an opportunity to pilot their idea with the Hyderabad Police.

The focus areas for the Hackathon are Cybercrime, Crime against children and women, road safety and awareness and social media monitoring which includes tackling fake news.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Ali said the State government was providing sufficient funds for modernisation of the police thereby ensuring safety of citizens. The She Teams, a one of its kind initiative, aimed at providing safety to women, he said.

“Technology using machine learning and artificial intelligence is the need of the hour and we encourage the participants and young minds of the State to arrive at innovative solutions to address the most pertinent problems and improve policing,” Anjani Kumar said.

The objective of the event is to elicit coding solutions from the participants for problems like Cybercrimes, crimes against children and women and road safety.

“The winning coding solutions will be the prototypes on which the police will design the technological products to improve police functions,” said Shikha Goel, adding that the Hackathon was organised to involve the younger generation to find solutions to policing challenges.

Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub, said the government was always at the forefront in encouraging startups and entrepreneurial ideas to pilot with the government through the innovation ecosystem enablers such as WE Hub.

“The startups and student ideas selected as part of the Hackathon will be given six months mentoring support by the Hyderabad Police, WE Hub and knowledge partners,” she said. A demo day will be conducted for the final products to be pitched in front of the jury consisting of senior members of the Hyderabad Police.

Around 400 participants organised in 99 teams from various technical colleges, start-ups and corporates are participating in the Hackathon, which will conclude on Sunday.

