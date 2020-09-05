Hyderabad Police holds meet on law and order issues

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar held a meeting with officers of the South Zone on various law and order issues. He asked the officers including the SHOs to keep a regular watch on persons against whom rowdy sheets were maintained. He also asked the officers to make efforts to gather prior information about any nefarious plans of trouble mongers and to take stern action against them.

Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner (Crimes) and Tarun Joshi, Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) and other officers were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .