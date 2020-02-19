Hyderabad: Police issue traffic advisory

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police has issued a traffic advisory in view of a procession on the occasion of Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on Wednesday from Puranapul to Imliban Park between 11 am and 5 pm. The procession will pass through Puranpul, Jummerath Bazaar, Begum Bazaar chatri, Siddiamber Bazaar – Shankar Sher Hotel and Salar Jung Bridge before culminating at Imliban Park. Traffic will be diverted or stopped to allow the procession depending on the traffic situation. The commuters are advised to cooperate with the police.

