Hyderabad police launch corona awareness campaign

Hyderabad: In a unique campaign aimed at spreading awareness about Covid-19, traffic policemen on the city roads will be seen wearing the coronavirus masks. The campaign will continue for next few days across the city.

Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar, said the traffic policemen wearing these masks will stand at various junctions in the city and educate the people about the Covid-19.

“It is our continuous effort to bring awareness about the coronavirus among the citizens. I request people to strictly adhere to the lockdown and stay indoors,” he appealed.

The Commissioner said they are regularly providing food and essential commodities to the migrants and needy in the city and so far food for 10,000 persons was arranged.

He said the police issued 10,000 passes to the people including traders and voluntarily organisations. “A few people were found to be misusing the passes and we are seizing their vehicles. So far 45 vehicles were seized for the violation,” said Anjani Kumar.

