Hyderabad Police launches drive against drinking in public places

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: A massive drive against consumption of alcohol in public places was being taken up by the Hyderabad Police across the capital and 41 cases were booked in this regard on Wednesday night.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the drive was taken up to prevent crimes like harassment of women, public nuisance and road accidents. “We must follow zero tolerance in this regard. Respective ACPs must follow it up personally,” he directed the police officials.

He also asked local police officials to follow the special drive more vigorously and register more cases against those consuming liquor at public places to deter tipplers. He asked the special branch of the city police to give necessary inputs about drinking in public places to the local police stations on daily basis to effectively curb the problem.

