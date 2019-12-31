Hyderabad: Police nab Ghuman gang members

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Monday nabbed a seven-member ‘Ghuman gang’ from Himachal Pradesh for allegedly committing dacoities. Police recovered gold, silver ornaments, cash and other material, all worth Rs 6.5 lakh from gang members Chowhan Thara Singh (30), Mohd Sonu (24), Bittu (25), Gufthan (20), Saif Ali (20), Sadiq (20) and Mohd Sajeed (45).

The gang was involved in 14 cases including eight in Telangana, said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat. All working as toy sellers and residents of Himachal Pradesh, the gang members were involved in a series of offences in Rachakonda in October and November. A special team worked for over two months and visited six States including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat and collected clues.

“The gang members used to remove their pants and shirts and keep them in bags as there is a chance of their clothes being damaged. By seeing their appearance in the surveillance camera footages, they were rumoured to be the infamous ‘Chaddi Gang’. This led to deviation of the investigation and became tough in identifying them,” Bhagwat said.

It was only after the gang struck for the second time in Kuntloor village in Hayathnagar, the investigators got clarity on the modus operandi of the gang.

“They only threaten and loot people, but do not harm them. We took time for zeroing on the modus operandi adopted by the gang. We enquired with the prisons authorities and the police across the country but did not find any clue, as they were not arrested earlier,” Bhagwat said.

The gang chose Kuntloor and surrounding places in Hayathnagar as it is very conducive with bushes, open areas and dark spots and easy to escape through Outer Ring Road (ORR). Eventually, the police then identified the movements of the offenders in Akola of Maharashtra and Shimla of Himachal Pradesh.

Immediately, the police rushed there and collected clues from the remote areas and returned to Hyderabad. Investigation revealed that the gang committed offences in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Following a tip-off, the gang was caught by the police when it returned to the city to strike back again.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter