Hyderabad police nab two fake recruiters

Hyderabad: The West Zone task force on Tuesday nabbed two recruiting agents on charges of cheating job aspirants by sending them to Malaysia and carrying the business of recruitment of Indian workers with foreign employers without any permission from the Protector General of Emigration, Ministry of Labour, Government of India. Police seized 15 Indian passports, Malaysian SIM cards, cash and other material from them.

The arrested were Saurabh Kumar Jha, owner of AIM Growth Marketing Private Limited and AIM Growth Consultancy Services, Asif Nagar and a native of Bihar and Mohd Ibrahim, manager of AIM Growth Consultancy Services.

Saurabh and Ibrahim became friends while doing marketing business and out of want for money, set up a fake manpower consultancy named ‘AIM Growth Consultancy Service’. While Ibrahim was working as the manager, his daughter Asma Aliya was the receptionist.

According to the police, the trio started cheating job aspirants claiming they had a valid licence to carry on the business of recruitment for deployment of Indian workers with companies abroad. “They advertised on YouTube and attracted people promising jobs in Malaysia. Innocent youngsters without any background check approached them. They collected between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1.50 lakh from each aspirant,” a task torce official said.

They collected huge amounts promising jobs such as packing man, cleaning man and salesman for a salary ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. They used to conduct interviews and collect advance in the guise of processing fee and other expenditure.

“They arranged flight tickets from Hyderabad to Malaysia, hotel ticket, visit visa, Malaysian SIM cards and return flight ticket. When the aspirants asked about visiting visa they informed that after reaching Malaysia their staff will provide the job visa,” the police said adding that after reaching Malaysia, they were not given any job and cheated. Police said the gang had cheated 40 persons so far.