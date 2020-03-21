Hyderabad: Police on hunt for jeweller in cheating case

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: A team of the Detective Department sleuths reportedly raided a house at Banjara Hills on Friday night to nab Sukesh Gupta, a jeweller, who is wanted by the police in connection with a cheating case registered a week ago.

However, the businessman was not found there. The Central Crime Stations officials of the Detective Department registered a case against Gupta a week ago in connection with a loan fraud.

A private finance firm had lodged a complaint with the police after the businessman allegedly defrauded and cheated it of Rs 58 crore.

“Our teams are searching for Sukesh Gupta. We have few leads and our officers are following them,” said Avinash Mohanthy, DCP, Detective Department Hyderabad.

Sukesh and his wife Neethu Gupta, who are partners in the firm Aashi Realtors located at Basheerbagh along with two directors of Neeharika Infrastructure Private Limited, Ravichandran Colankuduru and Suresh Kumar Patlacheruv obtained Rs 110 crore loan from the finance firm in 2008. However, they did not clear the total amount.

Based on a complaint lodged by the firm the police had registered a case and took up investigation after registering a case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter