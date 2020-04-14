Hyderabad Police organise blood donation camp

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: A blood donation camp was organised at the Hyderabad Police headquarters at Petlaburj on Tuesday. Around 200 trainee police officers participated and donated blood at the camp.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, who inaugurated the camp, said in such challenging times, the police are at the forefront in fighting the pandemic. “Blood donation camp is being conducted because many patients require blood transfusion on regular basis. Our effort is to help them,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .