Hyderabad police put a tab on those tripping on trance

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Next time you hear a cop listening to some trance music, don’t be surprised. He might just be getting a feel of the track as part of his job.

A few drug peddlers, along with a few pubs, have now prompted the City Police to even keep an ear for the music that is being played during late night parties in Hyderabad. This has seen cop teams moving around looking for drug deals along with certain playlists and music tracks.

While the conventional practice of raids based on tipoffs from informers is still on, the police are now keeping a continuous vigil on pubs that have some past history or are suspected to be meeting spots for peddlers or sale hubs for them.

And here is where the Rachakonda and Cyberabad police are using a bit of investigation using music that is played in such places. Inputs from arrested peddlers, insiders of the drug network and other sources have indicated that pubs that doubled up as drug hubs invariably played trance music, including psychedelic trance, ‘to heighten the experience’ after supplying drugs.

Rachakonda Special Operations Team Inspector G Naveen Kumar said the trend of playing trance music during late night parties was introduced in the city by disc jockeys from Goa.

“After some recent cases, we came to know that DJs who can play trance music were more in demand. When we tried to find out the reason behind it, we found that some of the pubs were playing trance music only after giving drugs to customers,” he said.

While this does not mean that all pubs playing trance music were drug spots, trance was an indispensable part of drug parties, officials said.

A senior police officer of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said dancing to trance music helped a person on drugs reach what they called ‘a different state of mind’.

Accordingly, the Special Operations Teams that are on the field on the lookout for drug peddlers and drug dealing pubs have now been given tracks and playlists with popular trance songs and numbers.