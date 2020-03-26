Hyderabad Police reaching out to those in emergency

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: The police in the tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda are reaching out to persons in need during the lockdown and helping them out. Right from arranging transport in emergency cases to supplying essential commodities to persons in need, the police department apart from enforcing the lockdown is engaged in community policing also. Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Commissioner, Rachakonda said the police control room was receiving calls from the public seeking help and all possible efforts were being taken to extend whatever help possible.

He cited an instance where children who were in an orphanage in Medipally were shifted by the police to Warangal. Similarly, the police helped a group of persons who were stuck in a showroom in Uppal with essential commodities. Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the city police control room was receiving calls from people to shift patients to hospital in case of emergency. “Wherever possible we are shifting the patients in our patrol vehicles or arranging some transport or ambulances,” he said. The city police are also arranging food for the poor people at the different

A Venkateshwara Rao, DCP (Madhapur) said the Cyberabad police were arranging food for several persons who are staying in the hostel with the help of a few voluntary organisations. “At the police station level also, the SHOs were asked to identify the local needs of the people especially those staying in hostels and take steps to address them,” he said.

