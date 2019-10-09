Hyderabad police record statement of Kodela’s son

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Wednesday recorded the statement of Kodela Sivarama Krishna, son of former Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker, late Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, in Guntur district.

A team of Banjara Hills police station went to Mangalagiri and recorded the statement of Krishna in connection with the alleged suicide of his father at his residence in Banjara Hills on September 16.

In her complaint, Rao’s daughter P Vijayalaxmi had stated that her father ended his life by hanging with a cable wire to the ceiling fan in his bedroom at his residence in Banjara Hills. No suicide note was found at the spot.

On Wednesday, Krishna produced himself before a court in Mangalagiri in connection with a case that was registered by Thullur police against him and his father over the alleged misuse of computers, furniture and other items belonging to the State Assembly.

Rao was accused of illegally using some furniture belonging to the Assembly at his residence in Sattenapalli and son Krishna’s motorcycle showroom in the town in Guntur district.

