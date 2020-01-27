Hyderabad police to file report before court on Jashn-e-Jamuriat event

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Hyderabad: Two days after the ‘Jashn-e-Jamuriat’ and ‘Ehtejaji Mushaira’ organised by the United Muslim Action Forum, the city police are now preparing a report about the violations of law during the event. The report will be submitted before the High Court soon.

The High Court in its order had restricted the number of the speakers to six and gathering to 3,000 persons. The court also asked the police to ensure that the sound volume did not exceed 55 decibels. The court had also ordered that the programme was to be conducted between 6 pm and 9 pm and the gathering was to be dispersed by 9.30 pm.

The police found a few violations during the event organised at the Khilwat playground on Saturday. “We are preparing the report and will submit it before the court. Based on the orders of the court, further action will be initiated,” said a senior police official.

A few persons had filed petitions before the High Court and sought its intervention after the United Muslim Action Forum planned to host the Jashn-e-Jamuriat programme at Charminar on January 25 and follow it up with a flag hoisting programme. However, the venue was later changed to Khilwat playground after the police asked the organisers to shift it.

The High Court, after hearing the petitions, imposed additional conditions including restricting the timing, sound levels and the number of people. It also asked the police to video record the entire programme.

It asked the police to initiate necessary action in case of breach and take necessary action if any violations are found. It posted the case to February 10 ‘for reporting compliance’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter