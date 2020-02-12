Hyderabad police to launch ‘My Cab is Safe’ project

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Hyderabad: In an effort to provide more security to passengers using cab services, the Hyderabad Traffic Police are launching a project titled ‘My Cab is Safe’ to digitise records of all cabs plying in the city. The police asked all cab drivers to get their vehicles registered with the Traffic Training Institute in Begumpet where a registration centre was opened.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), said the registration can also be done at the Rachakonda and Cyberabad registration centres at LB Nagar and Kukatpally. The registration of motor cabs will start from Friday.

“Registration of cabs help track the cab in case of any exigency and gives a sense of security to passengers,” said Anil Kumar, adding that the Hyderabad Traffic Police already undertook ‘My Auto is Safe’ project, under which 85,000 auto-rickshaws were registered with the Traffic police.

