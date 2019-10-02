Hyderabad police to observe senior citizen safety month during October

By | Published: 11:01 am

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Day of older persons, Hyderabad City Police dedicated the month of October for the cause of senior citizens.

Hyderabad City Police marked the day by celebrating it with senior citizens at the office of the Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad. The celebration was held on October 1, in the presence of the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar.

The commissioner interacted over video conference with senior citizens from 61 different locations across the city, where the Station House Officers (SHO) and other officers of the city police had visited.

“The Hyderabad City Police has dedicated the entire month of October for the cause of senior citizens with the aim to register 50,000 senior citizens during this month,” the commissioner said.

“Hyderabad City Police till now have traced 210 missing cases of senior citizens during the year of 2018 and 141 missing cases of senior citizens during the year of 2019. It was also reiterated that a separate space at Bharosa, should be created for counselling of senior citizens and their families,” he added.

Since June 2014 Help Age India Elders Helpline 1253 has been running in partnership with the office of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, from the command control room. Till now 14,212 calls have been attended through this helpline. 51 senior citizens have been rescued through this helpline.