Hyderabad police to organise ‘Run for Women Safety’ on Friday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police will organise a ‘Run for Women Safety’ from 6 am on Friday, March 6 at Charminar. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, will be the chief guest for the function. M Mahender Reddy, Director General of Police, Telangana, will be the guest of honour.

A program will be held at Koti Residency Building on Friday evening. The Hyderabad She Teams will conduct the awareness and prize distribution program.

Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, urged women and girls to attend the events in large numbers and requested the management of educational institutions to encourage participation of students.

On Monday, Anjani Kumar unveiled the poster and T-shirt of the She teams run at a program at the Police Commissioner’s office.

