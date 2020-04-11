Hyderabad police to use mosques for spreading awareness

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: With an aim to bring in more awareness and ensure complete lockdown compliance in view of the COVID-19 pandemic the police have now sought help from the managements of the mosques in the city.

Officials along with some religious scholars have made audio and video clips detailing the Coronavirus pandemic precautions and measures apart from the importance of strictly observing the lockdown rules and following social distancing norms.

Among those religious scholars and noted figures roped in are Syed Auliya Hussaini Murtuza Pasha Quadri, Maulana Mohammed Khan Quadri, Maulana Ilyas Shamshi and others. All of them have volunteered to help in the campaign.

“Need for more awareness in Urdu was felt by the police department so we roped in noted religious scholars and community elders to deliver the message. The video and audio messages are being forwarded to the managing committees of mosques and they are asked to play it on the public address system in the mosque,” said Mohd Tajuddin Ahmed, Additional DCP, Rachakonda.

The police already held a small meeting with the management committee in Pahadishareef and Balapur police station areas respectively.

The police asked the managing committee of the mosques to play the audio twice a day seeking adherence to the rules from the community. “Our target is the women in the houses who have more control over the children and youngsters. If the message reaches them they will understand the seriousness of the situation and extend total support,” said MA Majid, ACP Falaknuma.

The police through the mosques are also reaching out to the people who show symptoms of the COVID-19 to report at the nearest government hospital. “We are asking the families to convince such people to go for screening to ensure safety of others in the house,” said the official.

