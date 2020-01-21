Hyderabad police trace missing mother, kids within 90 mins

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Mobile phone signals and the location of the nearest cell phone tower enabled Kukatpally police to track down two missing children along with their mother in just 90 minutes on Monday.

The police managed to track down 30-year-old Kalpana and her two children, Srija (11) and Vamshi Krishna (9) at around 7.30 pm after receiving a complaint from husband V Rupesh Kumar on Monday.

According to Kukatpally police, Kalpana, resident of Kamala Prasad Nagar in Kukatpally, had an argument with Rupesh Kumar, who works as a cab driver, over a trivial issue on Sunday night. Depressed over it, Kalpana left the house, along with her two children, after Rupesh left for work on Monday.

Rupesh who returned home in the evening realised his wife and children were missing and searched at all possible locations in vain.

“He tried calling her on the mobile phone but she did not answer. He came to the police station and lodged a complaint at around 6 pm. A team led by a Sub-inspector began searching for them,” police said, adding that based on the mobile phone signals they managed to zero in on the cell tower, which was located near Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) colony.

At around 7.30 pm, the police team spotted the children along with their mother at KPHB bus stop and were immediately brought to the Kukatpally police station. Later, Rupesh was also called and they were counselled. Kalpana’s family thanked the police for swift action and appreciated their efforts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter