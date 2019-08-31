Hyderabad Police traces lost mobile phones with the help of tracking apps

By | Published: 3:28 pm

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police traced around 30 mobile phones belonging to different people which they had lost, and handed it over back to the owners on Saturday.

The phones mostly smartphone gadgets were lost by the owners either while they were driving or in public transport while some of these were stolen. The police with the help of mobile phone tracking applications available with the department traced down the gadgets, said M A Rasheed, Additional DCP (Falaknuma).

On Saturday, the police handed over the phones to the owners after verifying the details of those persons who had earlier lodged complaints with the Chandrayangutta police on losing the gadgets.

