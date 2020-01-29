Hyderabad Police using public address system

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: With an aim of reaching out to more citizens and educate about traffic rules and crime prevention, the police have started using public address system and air audio messages.

The concept which was earlier used at major junctions only is now being extended to the colonies across the city. A set of loud speakers at regular intervals plays message on traffic discipline and penalties for violations apart from prevention of crime. The loud speakers are installed at the poles on which HD cameras are installed.

“Audio messages about road safety, drunken driving, minor driving are played through the public address system. Similarly messages about She Teams, women safety and prevention of property offences are also aired to educate the people,” said B Anjaiah, ACP, Charminar.

The concept which was started a few months ago, according to the police, is getting appreciation from the public. “We selected small junctions where there is heavy flow of traffic during the day apart from public gatherings spaces like markets, bus stops and auto rickshaw stands,” said Chand Basha, Station House Officer, Shahinyathgunj.

The city police are now planning to expand the concept to more areas especially to thickly populated areas where there is floating population and a need to educate people on larger scale is felt.

“We are in the process of identifying a few more spots where the public address will be installed. Our objective is to reach out to more people and educate them on various traffic rules and crime prevention. It also acts as a deterrent for criminals,” said a senior official of the city police.

