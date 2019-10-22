Hyderabad Police warn protesters of strict action

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissioners warned that criminal cases would be filed against those attacking TSRTC’s hired drivers and buses.

In a cautionary note, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar warned those who are planning to disrupt the movement of RTC buses operated by hired drivers. Anyone found trying to assault the drivers discharging their duties would be booked under the Indian Penal Code and the cases would be tried in fast track courts. “Any obstruction to these drivers will be booked as obstruction to government servants from discharging their duty. Firm action will be taken for any such offence,” he said. As such no one would be allowed to stage a protest without permission from the police. This is only to make sure that harmony prevails, Sajjanar said.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat too issued a statement saying those violating the law would face legal consequences. “In the ongoing RTC strike, it has been noticed that some staff removed from duties were indulging in unlawful activities such as stopping buses and assaulting the hired drivers/conductors or damaging vehicles,” Bhagwat said.

In all these cases so far, specific criminal cases were registered and those involved arrested. Reports were initiated against them to the management as well, the Commissioner said. Agitators should protest in a democratic way, he said.

3 criminal cases booked in Cyberabad, Rachakonda

Three criminal cases were booked in Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates since the start of the TSRTC strike. With sporadic incidents reported across Hyderabad, majority of the protestors were taken into preventive custody and released later.

While one case under sections of the IPC was booked at Gachibowli in Cyberabad, two were booked in Hayathnagar and Maheshwaram in Rachakonda. No criminal case was booked under the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate so far.

“Most cases were of preventive custody. Protestors were taken into custody and shifted to the police station. They were released after a couple of hours. These cases were booked under the Criminal Procedure Code,” said a senior official from the Special Branch, Cyberabad.

Following protests, Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda issued a warning asking protestors to keep away from assaulting RTC drivers, conductors and other staff hired to run the services, and damaging the buses. Cases will be booked against violators and will be tried in fast-track courts, they said.

