Beware of online livestock booking during Bakrid, warn Hyderabad cops

By | Published: 7:16 pm 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police advised people opting for online booking of livestock during the Eid-ul-Adha to cross-check the credentials of the persons/organisations with whom they are transacting before making online transfer of money.

Given the Covid-19 pandemic, many families are apprehensive of bringing in sheep or inviting butchers to their houses to avoid contracting Covid-19. With the business remaining dull, many people are sharing messages on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp of making arrangements for sacrificing the animal and sending meat to the house.

Individuals are sending messages with bank accounts or e-wallet numbers asking people to deposit money in those accounts.

“Unless one knows the person from before, do not transfer the money without checking him to avoid being cheated. Fraudsters are always on lookout for such situations,” advised K V M Prasad, ACP (Cybercrime) Hyderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .