Hyderabad police warns of online fraud regarding EMIs

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police issued an advisory asking people not to share their OTP’s (one time password) over phone if anyone calls them on pretext of adjusting their Equal Monthly Instalments (EMI’s) during the lockdown period.

K V M Prasad, ACP (Cyber Crimes), Hyderabad, said cybercriminals could try to dupe people on the pretext of helping them in availing EMI moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India for individual or business borrowers amid COVID-19 lockdown.

“Fraudsters are coming up new modus operandi to dupe people during the lockdown period. We registered few cases wherein they promised to pay phone bills and duped the victims by sending OTP’s,” he warned.

The official said that conmen might call up the people posing as bank representatives or customer care executives asking them to share OTPs in order to postpone their loan EMIs. “Once the OTP is shared, the amount is fraudulently siphoned away by them,” Prasad said. The banks do not ask customers to share their account details or OTP’s over phone.

