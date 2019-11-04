Hyderabad: Polytechnic student found hanging; harassment by lecturers alleged

By | Published: 2:02 pm

Hyderabad: A young student was found hanging in her house at Meerpet here on Sunday. She committed suicide allegedly due to harassment from her college lecturers.

The student was identified as Sandhya, a third year polytechnic student of TRR Polytechnic College.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when several students gathered and protested against the college management.

The Meerpet police said no complaint was lodged, no case booked yet.

