Hyderabad posts 2nd win in Mushtaq Ali trophy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:27 am

Visakhapatnam: Hyderabad continued their good run as they outplayed Goa by 20 runs to record their second successive victory in the South Zone Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 league match at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Riding on a 40-ball 64 (5×4, 3×6) by opener Akshath Reddy, Hyderabad posted an impressive 181 in 20 overs and then restricted Goa to 162 for 9.

The GH Vihari-led Andhra stunned Karnataka by seven wickets while Tamil Nadu also registered their second consecutive win when they outclassed Kerala by 35 runs in the other two matches on the day.

Electing to bat, Hyderabad, who beat Kerala in their opening match on Monday, began in fine fashion when openers left-handed Tanmay Agarwal (31 off 21 balls) and Akshath raced off to 65 in 6.4 overs. However, medium pacer Felix Alemao broke the opening pair by having Agarwal caught at square-leg. Ashish Reddy, promoted in the order, perished without opening his account.

Akshath looked in ominous touch as he flayed the Goan bowlers. Skipper Ambati Rayudu, too, joined the act. The two added 61 runs before Akshath left in the 14th over when he was caught at deep mid-wicket. Rayudu made a quick-fire 30-ball 44 (2×6, 2×4) as Hyderabad cruised to a good challenging total.

Asked to chase 181 for victory, Goa lost opener Swapnil Asnodkar in the second over and Amogh Desai in the fifth over. Mohammad Siraj castled Asnodkar while Desai was scalped by the lanky M Ravi Kiran, who had a good match with a four-wicket haul. Goa’s best phase came when Sagun Kamat (47 off 40) and W Keenan (24-ball 33) were at the crease. The dangerous third wicket pair realised 74 runs before left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan snatched back the initiative for Hyderaad by sending back both these batsman in succession. The incisive Ravi Kiran and Siraj hastened Goa’s collapse to steer Hyderabad to another win.